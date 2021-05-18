Remains of a former senatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Imo North senatorial district of Imo State, Francis Ogechi Agu, will be laid to rest on Friday, May 21, in his hometown, Umuezeala Nsu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Agu, a lawyer and businessman who, until his death, held the chieftaincy title of Agumba 1 Nsu and and Knight of Saint Mulumba, was born on December 12, 1952.

At various times, he had sought to represent Okigwe North senatorial zone, first on PDP platform and later, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). A firm staunch advocate of rural industrialisation, he established the Rock Street Potable Water Company in Umuezeala Nsu which gave direct and indirect employment to several otherwise jobless people.

He attended St Michael’s School, Umuahia and St Anthony’s School, Umuezeala, Nsu (1961-1962) for his primary education before he proceeded to Government College, Afikpo and later Sacred Heart College, Aba for his secondary education.

The late politician was also educated at Escuela de Idiomas, Madrid Spain between 1973 and 1974 as well as Universidad de Comillas, Madrid Spain, where he bagged a Diploma in Spanish/Portuguese in 1975.

He later attended University of London for his A levels after which he gained admission into Middlesex University where he bagged a Degree in Law and Economics.

He also had a Master of International Law from North London University (1999-2001) and was called to Nigerian Bar after bagging an LLM from the Nigerian Law School in 2002.

His career spanned across several sectors, which include insurance, education and the legal profession. He worked with Universal Insurance Company, Nigeria; Brighton School Getafe, Entracanagy Tavora, Madrid, both in Spain; BEJAMS London; Linknations Ltd; Stephen Horne and Christopher and Co London.

As a community leader, the Agu was executive member, Nigerian Spanish Association Madrid (1973-1975); chairman, Audit Committee, Nnoko Omenala Ndi Igbo London (1987-1988); president, Imo Cultural and Development Association, member, Nigerian National Union, Great Britain (1988-1991).

He was also a foundation member and country director, Movement for the oneness of Nigeria (MOVETON)

Left to mourn him are his wife, children, grand-children, a sister, cousins, in-laws and a host of other relations.