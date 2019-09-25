Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

An Ilorin High Court has ordered the final forfeiture to the Federal Government of a hotel belonging to a Kwara State civil servant facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Also forfeited to the Federal Government is a landed property comprised of a 3 bedroom flat, 2 wings of a 2 bedroom flat and a room and parlour self contained house.

Giving his judgment on Tuesday, September 24, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye said the EFCC had been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, stressing that the evidence presented before the court were strong and reliable.

“The interim order of this honourable Court was published in The Nation Newspaper, while the Court’s processes were served alongside with the hearing notice to the defendant; but, despite this, the defendant did not show up to explain why the said properties should not be forfeited to the Federal Government,” the judge remarked.

“The evidence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was not controverted or challenged by the defendant or any interested parties to the suit. This honourable Court is of the opinion that the defendant was fully informed about the proceedings. In view of the forgoing, this honourable Court hereby orders that the said properties be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Judge Oyinloye ruled.

Earlier, prosecuting counsel Nnemeka Omewa, in moving the motion dated 8th of September 2019, urged Justice Oyinloye to grant the prayers of the EFCC.

Part of the prayers states:

“An order of this honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria an unregistered Toyota Camry 2008 model, found, traced and recovered by the Commission from the respondent, which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.”

“An order of this honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria a Gold coloured Parsche Cayanne Vehicle found, traced and recovered by the Commission from the respondent, which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.”

Justice Oyinloye, relying on the motion and thirteen exhibits attached, also ordered that the cars recovered from the respondent be forfeited to the Federal Government.