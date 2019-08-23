Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal government has urged Nigerians among the 80 persons indicted by the United States for massive email fraud and money laundering in the US to turn themselves in voluntarily or be extradited.

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who expressed sadness over the development in a statement, expressed hope that they would be given fair hearing.

She said her commission was deeply concerned about the news of the court indictment of 80 persons, mainly Nigerians, in various parts of the US.

“We acknowledge the fact that accusation does not mean guilt, and we hope that all the accused will be given fair and speedy trial.

“We also ask those accused in Nigeria to voluntarily turn themselves in, to American authorities to clear their names, without which the Nigerian government would extradite them if relevant international treaties between the two governments are invoked.

“While such actions ultimately have negative effect on the image of the country, the commission, however, reiterates as it has always done, that the actions of a few Nigerians involved in criminal activities are not and can never be what the majority of Nigerians represent.

“We advise and we continuously resist any stereotyping of Nigeria and Nigerians generally.

“The commission will continue to monitor the case closely.”