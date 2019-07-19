The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has said it would begin the de-registeration of shell companies operating in the country from September.

Modibbo Tukur, NFIU director, announced yesterday that it would publish the criteria for companies to keep their registration status in Nigeria.

Shell companies are inactive entities or companies registered for future purposes.

This, he said, would rid the system of institutions that could potentially be used for fraud.

The NFIU boss said for companies to exist, they should have physical addresses for easy identification.

“If anyone establishes a company, it has to be a company indeed and we have to be firm on this,” he told Mary Uduk, the acting director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“This has become more important now given the rollout of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) single currency because, with that, we know that capital and investments will move across borders and it is a single currency.

“So, we have to step up regulation to avoid fraudulent transactions. We will begin by September and some companies will have to be deregistered if they do not meet the criteria.

“We will publish the parameters and also give them enough time to regularise after which those that do not comply before the deadline will be shut down.

“If you have an empty company hanging in the system, it is a potential danger and we should not allow it to thrive.”

NFIU and SEC signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to combat Ponzi schemes and fraud in the capital market.

Speaking after the MoU signing, SEC acting Director General Mary Uduk, said the collaboration was necessitated by the need for the capital market regulator and NFIU to close ranks in the face of “insider dealings, the reawakening of Ponzi schemes, cybercrime and other fraudulent activities that have engulfed the market in the last few years”.

According to her, the MoU covers training, secondment of middle cadre officers between the organisations, cross-border monitoring, repatriation of stolen funds from the capital market and prosecution of offenders, among others.