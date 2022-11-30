By Christopher Oji

A 27 years old suspected fraudster (Yahoo boy), Obeta John, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Idowu Buhari ,for refusing to surrender to him money paid into her account by a victim.

The suspect was alleged to have beaten his girlfriend ,an HND1 Mass Communication student of Gateway polytechnic to death..

According to Ogun State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received at Ode -Remo Divisional Headquarters, that the suspect, who resides at house number 3, Mojubade compound, Eredu Ishara, locked himself and his girlfriend inside his room .

” That he had started beating the girl; hitting her head against the wall, and all efforts made to persuade him to open the door proved abortive .

“Upon the distress call, DPO Ode-Remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi, quickly led his men to the scene, where they met the victim in the pool of her blood after forcing the door opened.

“The victim was quickly rushed to State Hospital Ishara,but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty. The suspect an indigine of Enugu state,was promptly arrested and taken to custody.

“On interrogation, the suspect, John informed the police that he is an internet fraudster, and that certain amount of money from one of his victims was paid into the account of his deceased girlfriend which she refused to relinquish to him.

“He stated further that it was the argument over the said money that led to scuffle between them which eventually led to the death of the girl”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department(SCID),for further investigation and diligent prosecution.