Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted the public that fraudsters are using the names of senior government functionaries to blackmail and defraud heads of public institutions and other Nigerians seeking appointments in the incoming administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, from May 29, 2019.

In a statement signed by the DSS public relations officer, Peter Afunanya, the service explained that most times the fraudsters make the heads of the agencies feel that there were incriminating materials against them for which they must pay to cover up or be arrested by security agencies.

While warning Nigerians desperate for appointment to be wary of the antics of the fraudsters, the service, however, pledged that it would do everything to effect the arrest of the fraudsters. The statement said, “The DSS wishes to draw the attention of the public, particularly heads of public institutions, to the new pattern of fraud in the country targeted at them.”

“Investigations revealed that the fraudsters use names of the supervising authorities of the chief executive officers to extort or fleece them (the CEOs) of huge sums of money. Believing that these fraudsters actually act on behalf of highly placed government functionaries, the victims are deceived to part with their valuables, Including money.

“Those also targeted are persons seeking new appointments or renewal of terms. It is envisaged that the act may be at its peak during this transition period when prospective appointees are jostling for positions.

“This notice, therefore, serves as an early warning to possible victims who are hereby advised to be wary of the antics of these merchants. Also, they are enjoined to promptly report to security agencies when approached by suspected fraudulent persons desirous of using names of high-ranking public officials to defraud them,” the statement read.

The DSS added that, “On the part of the service, it will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to apprehend the fraudsters as well as ensure the security and integrity of the nation.”