Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa’s facebook account has been compromised by suspected internet fraudsters who went ahead demanding their victims’ bank account details.

Musa raised the alarm in a recent tweet to his sibling, Muhammad Zahairu Musa, who had contacted the former Leicester City striker after he suspected that his Facebook account had been hacked.

“Musa, please are you really the one,” his brother wrote while displaying an unknown facebook account opened with his image. “Fake please,” the 28-years-old winger debunked.

Musa, who frowned at the development, revealed the fake information from by the hacker on facebook where he demanded the bank details of unsuspecting victims.

“Drop your account details here, I’m giving out the sum of N200, 000 to all Nigeria people for the youth empowerment. Each person that drop their account number will receive credit alert.”sic.

The Super Eagles captain, who is yet to announce his next destination after parting ways with Saudi Arabia side, Al Nassr FC, further named the banks the fraudster is using for his nefarious activity. “Union bank, Unity bank, FCMB, UBA, Keystone and Jaiz bank account.”