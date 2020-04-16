Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State government has notified the public of the hacking of the private phone number of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The state Commissioner of Information, Hon Chidi Aroh, who made this known in a statement on Thursday night, said the hackers had been calling members of the public with the line.

According to him, “it has come to the knowledge of Enugu State Government that the MTN cell phone line of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State was hacked by unknown fraudsters today, and has been used to call members of the public including government officials.

“Enugu State government, hereby, informs the members of the public of this unfortunate incident and urges them to disregard any call or message emanating from the said phone line.”

While regretting the embarrassment the fraudsters may have caused members of the public, the commissioner said that security agencies and service providers had been informed and were working towards arresting the culprits.