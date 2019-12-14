Uche Usim, Abuja

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has called for the quick completion of the asphalt overlay of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) runway 182/36 and the outstanding ‘taxiway B’ to ensure seamless aircraft movement.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr Victor Muruako, made the call at a visit to the airport in continuation of the FRC’s assessment and verification of government projects across the country.

He observed that the project was very vital to the MMIA and the aviation industry in Nigeria.

Muruako expressed displeasure that the project has abandoned since 2010, describing it as a scandalous waste of government funds if left uncompleted.

In her remarks, Mrs Victoria Shinabe, the Airport manager who conducted the FRC team around the project site, stressed the importance of the runway to aviation operations in the country.

She said that the completion of the runway will enhance the International traffic flow to and from Nigeria.

Project contractor Messrs P.W. Nigeria stressed their willingness and capacity to provide a standard runway that meets global specifications.

He expressed optimism that the project will be captured in the 2020 appropriation, stressing the determination of the Ministry of Aviation towards enhancing the facilities of the MMIA, being the foremost portal into Nigeria.