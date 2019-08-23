Omodele Adigun

In order to curtail quackery among the professionals, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria Thursday in Lagos unveiled a new registration portal for professionals in the financial industry.

According to its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Daniel Asapokhai, the unveiling of the new individual registration portal is a continuation of the Council’s effort to achieve its mandates through a friendlier, responsive and cost-saving process that makes it easier to do business with government.

He explained that the new individual registration portal would enable every professional register with the Council at the comfort of his or her office or home online real time without physical presence at the FRC offices.

“Furthermore, it reduces the registration process period to the barest minimum. With the new individual registration portal, we expect to issue registration numbers within 48 hours after successful completion of the online registration process”, he stated.

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) is the regulatory agency of the Federal Government that promotes trade and investment by ensuring high standards of financial reporting and corporate governance. The Council also promotes education, research and training in the fields of accounting, auditing, financial reporting and corporate governance.

Asapokhai added:”Our gathering here today is a confirmation of the importance the Council attaches to professionals in line with our statutory mandate to maintain a register of professional accountants and other professionals engaged in financial reporting.We encourage all professional accountants and other professionals involved in the financial reporting process to leverage on the new registration portal to ensure that their names appear in the register of professionals and for the general public to use the online register to confirm that the professionals they engage or deal with, are registered with the Financial Reporting Council. We further request that you constantly verify on this portal, the FRC registration numbers of professional accountants and other professionals engaged in financial reporting”.