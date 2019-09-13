For Nigeria to succeed in efforts at diversifying its economy beyond oil, creative works must be protected against the onslaught of piracy.

The Director General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr. Mansur Liman, made this declaration in Abuja on recently while receiving the Director General of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr. John Asein on a courtesy visit at the FRCN headquarters.

Assuring that the FRCN would continue to partner with the NCC for copyright promotion and anti-piracy campaign, Liman noted that the human capital and creativity of Nigerians were enormous with potentials to serve as viable streams of revenue for the country, if properly harnessed.

“The fight against piracy is not for Copyright Commission alone. FRCN is also a victim of piracy. You can count on us to sustain copyright awareness and the fight against the monster of piracy,” he said.

The FRCN’s DG, who commended the efforts of the NCC and its boss towards combating piracy, welcomed the Commission’s offer of free copyright training for FRCN staff and assured that the corporation would also avail NCC public affairs staff of relevant public communications training at the FRCN Training School, Lagos.

Asein expressed appreciation for the role of FRCN over the years as a voice for copyright promotion in the interest of the creative industries. He called on the FRCN and all lovers of copyright to join hands with the Commission to intensify efforts at checking piracy to create an environment conducive for sustainable development of the copyright industry.

“The monster of piracy must be caged via public enlightenment and enforcement interventions. The agenda of pirates is not to develop but to steal, kill and destroy. Pirates steal from creative industries; they kill creativity and destroy the national economy. Let’s all stand against piracy,” he declared.