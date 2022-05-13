From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Four major broadcast media establishments have endorsed The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards, scheduled to hold in October.

This was disclosed in a statement, yesterday, by the awards steering committee, whose members paid courtesy visits to the offices of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Nigerian Television Authority, DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television/Ray Power FM; and Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, operators of ASO Radio and Television in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The awards are being organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) to recognise and reward excellence in the industry.