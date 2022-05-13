From Tony John, Port Harcourt
Four major broadcast media establishments have endorsed The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards, scheduled to hold in October.
This was disclosed in a statement, yesterday, by the awards steering committee, whose members paid courtesy visits to the offices of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Nigerian Television Authority, DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television/Ray Power FM; and Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, operators of ASO Radio and Television in Abuja.
The awards are being organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) to recognise and reward excellence in the industry.
