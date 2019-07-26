Oyo State Government has again warned some recalcitrant public primary school managements forcing students to pay levies, threatening that they might face severe consequence.

The state’s Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, accompanied by other top management staff of the board, stated this during his visit to schools within Omi-Adio axis, Ido Local Government Area.

He warned public schools in the state not to extort money from any pupil under any guise, stressing that government will not hesitate to punish any teacher found sabotaging government’s efforts.

He further explained that the exercise became necessary following findings that heads of some public primary schools were forcing pupils and students to pay levies in Ido Local Government, stressing that government’s directives must be strictly adhered to.

“It is very sad to note that these head masters and their teachers are recalcitrant to our policy to ensure that basic education is free.

“We are not witch-hunting anybody, rather what we are doing is to cleanse the system and henceforth, the full consequence of such act will be felt by the individuals concerned,” the chairman said.”