Nigeria’s former ambassador to the Phillipines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, has said that free and fair election cannot in itself guarantee good governance except with a good leader.

Based on that postulation, he enjoined citizens to pay closer attention to the existing political structures by ensuring that only men of good intentions and moral standing are supported for public office.

Farounbi, speaking in Osogbo yesterday, during the June 12 Democracy Day Public Lecture jointly organised by the government of the State of Osun and the Osun Civil Society Coalition, lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for being the good man in Osun.

His words: “We are lucky in Osun State that we have a governor that listens. This is one of the marks of a good man, and one of the hallmarks of democracy.

“The policy change in education, for instance, could only have come from a government that listens, from a governor that doesn’t see himself as the boss of all who must be worshipped or deified.

“When you elect through democratic process, a leader that doesn’t listen to you, then you are in danger. I don’t know how he has been managing the state, but I salute him on his financial management in the face of a dysfunctional federalism in force in Nigeria. I will hope that citizens of the state will appreciate the goodness of this man so that we can enjoy him for another term.”