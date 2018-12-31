Okwe Obi, Abuja

As Nigerians celebrate the New Year, National Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure free, fair and credible elections in February.

This was contained in his New Year message to Nigerians signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed.

According to him, “our strength of mutual understanding and co-existence that made us rise and live together in peace and unity has been greatly eroded by misgovernance and lackadaisical attitude of our past leaders towards addressing fundamental national questions.

“We call on President Buhari to ensure a free, fair and credible poll which is to commence in February.”

While lamenting the massive killings of soldiers fighting insurgency in the North-East, he urged Nigerians to pray fervently for the country against the looming anarchy.

“As a party, we are saddened that our soldiers, as well as citizens, are decimated by what some people tagged rag-tag Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen.

“In all these, we look forward to a quick end. We call on the citizens to intensify prayers to God to guide those in power and imbue them with the capacity and wisdom to tackle the nation’s challenges and avert the looming anarchy,” he said.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, expressed optimism that the New Year would usher in the fulfilment of the aspirations of Nigerians, urging them to cast their votes for the right presidential candidate during the election.