Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an immediate and unconditional release of Mr Omoyele Sowore.

The National Vice-Chairman (South West) of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso in a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State condemned the arrest of Sowore.

He said: “We note with concern the growing penchant of the Buhari administration to arrest citizens and effortlessly clamp them into detention at will. This action to say the least, manifestly underscores the tyrannical tendencies of this APC administration, thus we condemn the arrest of Omoyele Sowore by security agents in the early hours of Saturday.

“This arrest is certainly premised on the planned demonstrations to reawaken Nigerians to the fact that our nation continues to fail and flounder under the ineffectual President Muhammadu Buhari who so far continues to display absolute lack of capacity and capability to tackle the many challenges confronting our nation.

“This arrest underscores the lack of will by this government to entertain divergent opinions to its petty and prebendal approach to administering our dear nation that continues to dangerously hang on the cliff of precipice.

“We suspect that this arrest represents the very first in the new wave of repression. Rumours abound of plans to arrest Femi Fani-Kayode and other activists government believes may confront it in days to come.

All these repressive acts and plans we condemn outrightly.

“We must remind President Buhari that he was a core protestant in the days of President Goodluck Jonathan and not once was he arrested or even intimidated. It is our opinion that he must begin to respect the very rights and privileges his citizenship once conferred on him as a private citizen and accord same to Nigerians who have reservations about his uninspiring government.

“Nigeria remains a democracy where fundamental rights must be respected and not a fascist nation, therefore, we oppose the continuing recourse to undue arrest and detention of citizens by this administration.

“We also, invite the Buhari administration to undertake an assessment of previous detentions across the nation and declare the undue yoke of tears and blood it has imposed on the nation.

“In conclusion, we demand the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore and other prisoners of conscience currently incarcerated, while also demanding that further plans of repression be suspended forthwith,” he added.