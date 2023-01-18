From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

All supporter groups have declared free transport to and from the venue of the presidential campaign rally of Peter Obi and Datti Yusuf Baba Ahmed of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna City.

As early as 8 am, commercial buses were hired by the groups and stationed in strategic areas of the crocodile city, moving supporters and admirers of Obi-Datti to Ahmadu Bello stadium, the venue of the presidential rally.

Our Correspondent observed that large numbers of canopies were mounted at the main bowl of the stadium, forcing the crowd to avoid the normal spectators’ seats in the over 25,000 sitting capacity stadium.

The arrangement of the canopies appeared synonymous with Igbo Day cultural celebrations, as various support groups took sitting positions under the canopies, with many of them putting traditional chieftaincy caps, adorned with LP attires.

A statement powered by the names; Big-Tent, All Support Groups and Kaduna Think Tank said buses for the free transport were stationed at Sabon Tasha, Narayi, Gonin Gora, Mando/Kawo, Rigasa and Tudun Wada areas of the Kaduna metropolis.

“The free commute will commence by 8 am to 4 pm and will be used to create awareness for the presidential rally,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the big hall in the gymnasium side of the stadium has been occupied by women supporters under the acronym of “Mummy”, who are expected to be addressed by the presidential hopeful during the programme town hall meeting, before proceeding to the stadium to address the larger crowd.

However, at the time of filing this report, Peter Obi and members of his campaign team were being awaited by the crowd at the stadium.