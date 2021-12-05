Participants at a two-week free training programme for graduate Engineers and Technologists from the southeast geo-political zone on sustainable water technology and renewable energy resources have commended Fordmarx Nigeria Limited, its foreign partner, Lorentz Germany as well as Enugu State Government for the programme.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Water Resources, Anthony Dubem Onyia (Jnr.), in his keynote address, explained that the programme was intended to build capacity for sustainable water technology especially in the area of borehole drilling, water treatment, and plant management, renewable energy, irrigation, and fire fighting.

The governor urged the participants to utilize the opportunity to learn more about their areas of interest, and also commended Fordmarx Nigeria Limited for the programme which, he said, was the first of its kind in Enugu State.

Speaking at the end of the programme, the Managing Director of Fordmarx Nigeria Limited, Dr. Clifford Nnaji, explained that the training was initiated to expose the participants to the modern ways of doing things in terms of installation, maintenance, and designing of solar power systems, renewable energy, water supply, water treatment and plant and fire-fighting.

A cross-section of the participants thanked Fordmarx Nigeria Limited and Enugu State Government for the initiative, which according to them, was innovative, engaging, and impactful.

