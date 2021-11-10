From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nonprofit Freedom Foundation has partnered with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) to commission an ICT Hub for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

The partnership, which saw the donation of modern laptops, access to the internet and other ICT tools to the Genesis House ICT Hub, is expected to provide beneficiaries with digital skills for economic self-sufficiency.

Dr Adeola Majiyagbe, a Director in Freedom Foundation, in her opening remarks, thanked SNEPCO for their continued support and collaboration throughout the years, adding that women and girls need to be empowered with digital tools for sustainable development in Nigeria and globally, and promised to use the centre to impact more women and girls in local communities.

The commissioning, which took place on Monday, November 8, at the Genesis House facility, Lagos, was held both virtually and physically and had in attendance distinguished representatives from Freedom Foundation and SNEPCO.

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organisation committed to addressing the mounting challenges in Nigerian society through rehabilitation, education and empowerment of vulnerable individuals.

