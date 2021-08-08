From Jude Chinedu and Wisdom Udeh, Enugu

Members of the Dynamic Press Club, Holy Rosery Collage (HRC), Uwani, Enugu State, have joined the campaign for press freedom and respect for right of expression especially among young people in Nigeria.

The students who converged to mark the 2nd anniversary of the club at the school premises last Sunday noted that young people, most often, do not speak up due to fear and intimidation, a situation which puts them in danger and also limits their contribution to society.

Speaking on the theme, “Press Freedom: Raise Your Voice and Your Words”, the General Manager, Coal City FM, Enugu, Joy Obitulata, who was the guest speaker at the event, enjoined the students to be diplomatic in expressing their views.

Obitulata who reiterated that freedom of the press was vital in the survival of any society as it ensures that leaders are held accountable, however, informed the students that total freedom of the press was a mirage and doesn’t exist anywhere.

The Coordinator of the club, Afoma Odo, in an interview said that the club aims to raise awareness among young students on the need for them to raise their voices and be heard in the society.

“Today we tried to raise awareness on free press, enlightening our fellow young people on the need to air their views and to be confident when expressing themselves. You could raise your voice and not still make any impact, but the message should be rightly passed.

“It is also important for us to be free to say our minds and to even write what we feel should be done in society. This is because without free press the society cannot move forward. Our aim is to raise that consciousness among the young people. We should not feel intimidated by anyone,” she said.

