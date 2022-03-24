From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The ECOWAS Court sitting in Ghana has restrained the Federal Republic of Nigeria or its component states or agents from issuing any ban notice, disturbing or interfering with the rights of any person or group of persons from any part of Nigeria from holding a peaceful protest.

The suit was filed by the Faculty of Peace and 3 others against the Federal Republic of Nigeria in suit No: ECW/CCJ/APP/30/21.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The applicants commence a suit against the government for allowing its agents namely, the Nigeria Police Force, State Security Service to disrupt their protest.

In his judgment on March 21 at its first court sitting in Ghana, presided over by the President of the Court, Hon Justice Edward Amoako Asante, held that the state action banning the applicant’s peaceful assembly and procession infringes on their rights to assemble and associate as provided for in Article 10 and 11 of the African Charter, Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Section 40 of the Constitution of 1999, Article 3,10, 11 and 17(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 and Rule 94 (b) of the Guideline on Freedom of Assembly and Association.

The Court also awarded the applicants the sum of $15, 000 as compensation for the unlawful denial of their right to protest

In this case, the applicants assembled for a peaceful protest on March 28, 2021, to raise awareness on the hike in prices of fuel, sachet water and cement and its link with monopoly.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The protest was disrupted by the government by locking up the assembly premises with the applicants inside for hours.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The applicants argued that the lockout order of Defendant infringes on their right to protest.

Responding to the judgment, Kelly Omokaro, the Executive Director of the Faculty of Peace, hailed the regional court for interfering at this crucial time of the nation’s history.

For President Aigbokhan, Esq, counsel to the applicants ‘assuming there is rumoured disruption of peace or hijack of protest, the state ought to deplete its security vote to ensure the participants are protected to air their views and not to ban the procession.

This is because the right to protest is a constitutional and fundamental right and restriction of this right limits the potential for a free public space with the consequence of hindering the operation of public engagement and participation.