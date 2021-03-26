By Christopher Oji

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered immediate redeployment of CSP Francis Ani, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division and some of his subordinates for professional misconducts.

The CP took the decision following the harassment and illegal detention of Tunde Abass and Kabir Mohammed at Onipanu, on Friday, March 19, 2021,

Lagos State Police Public Relations (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a Statement, said: “Tunde Abass was accused by the police, Onipanu Division, to have recorded the harassment and forceful arrest of Kabir Mohammed, at Onipanu Area of the State, on Friday, March 19, at about 5pm, after Tunde’s intervention in the case, which did not go well with the policemen.

“The police boss took the decision on Wednesday, 24th March, after he perused the report of the investigation into the incident that had gone viral on the gross violation of Tunde’s human rights by the DPO and his boys.

“The Commissioner of Police has, therefore, condemned such act of unprofessionalism and excessive use of power to send a signal to the whole world that the command will not, for whatever reason, condone such act; and to serve as deterrent to other policemen who are fond of harassing, extorting and engaging in acts of lawlessness, unprofessionalism and gross violation of people’s human rights in the state.”