Bolaji Okunola

French club, Lille has hinted Super Eagles’ goal poacher, Victor Osimhen is currently battling with cold weather in France.

The 21-year-old youngster, who is observing his first winter in the French country was seen covering himself with a cardigan that covers his body.

The club via his official twitter handle mocked his gesture by posting his image with the aim of receiving a feedback from thousands of Lille fans. The image kept Lille fans guessing, as the caption read: “ Guess who? And laugh.”

Reacting to this, fans on social media found it easy to identify their soccer idol as his dyed hair served as hint to his lovers.