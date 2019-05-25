Early this month, the news space was awash with the relapse of former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Fregene’s health condition.

As with our tradition, Daily SunSports took a trip to Sapele to seek out “Apo,” as Fregene was called in his playing days. And behold, the once agile goaltender helplessly lying on the bed unable to stand up. His wife, Tina, attended to us, is a shadow of herself on account of attending to the ailing former goalkeeper, as she hardly has time for herself.

Group Sports Editor, Emma Jemegah reports.

I remember that former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola came in to assist your husband at a point. At what point did the sickness relapse?

It’s true former Lagos State governor, Raji Fashola, assisted us and my husband had a successful operation at the Reddington Hospital, Idowu Taylor, Victoria Island. Dr Femi Idowu did the operation, it was carried out on February 15 and he spent about 10 months in Lagos before we came back to Sapele. He spent a month at the hospital and, thereafter, he was lodged at the Government Guest House in Ikeja.

Throughout his stay at the guesthouse, he never lacked medicare as Dr Aleshinloye, the doctor in the guesthouse, constantly checked on him. Before ex-governor Fashola’s intervention, both Segun Odegbami and coach Emmanuel Tetteh were really of help. In fact, it was Chief Odegbami that facilitated Fashola’s assistance.

After we moved to Sapele, Chief Odegbami still pleaded with Governor Fashola not to abandon him, and he constantly sent doctors to look after him in Sapele.

But, after some time, his health degenerated and he started using his buttocks to walk.

How many years has he been walking on his buttocks?

He has been walking on his buttocks for the past four years and the pain is so serious that, sometimes, he wouldn’t be able to sleep in the night and I won’t be able to sleep as well, because I would be awake to take care of him. His cries, agony of pain alone will not allow anyone around him sleep.

Fregene’s awareness manager, Event Eferhobo

At what point did you come into the picture?

I am a sports publisher, manager, commentator and, of course, a writer. I came to the scene when he called me to facilitate the process of creating awareness in this matter. Like the wife said, since after Governor Babatunde Fashola left the scene, he has not been getting his medication and his health condition deteriorated.

We posted it on Facebook and the information spread. Since then, people have been responding. Special thanks to Nigerians and some organisations across UK, U.S.A and some other parts of the world.

The Sapele Boys Club in Lagos has been making a very good move. The Sapele All Stars also are trying their best by facilitating a letter to the Delta Football Association (DFA). As we speak now, the latter is before the DFA Chairman at Asaba. And Dr Fred Adu, the medical doctor, is also trying his best. AF Royal Clinic here in Sapele comes here to check his blood pressure.

We also have other people who have promised support so that this ailment can, at least, be treated once and for all.

At 72 years of age, the coach is facing so much pain. It is sad that Nigeria cannot honour her hero; someone who served his fatherland with all he had. In those days when he played, football was for fame, not for money like the present generation sees it.

Those legends didn’t make money to care for themselves, and I think the government should do something to, at least, help the situation.

Sometimes, he rarely sleeps. Sometimes, he will call me at the middle of the night to tell me the situation is getting worst. His wife is doing everything to see that her husband survives. I am here to join fate with her and the rest of his family members.

Fregene’s wife interjects…

I just want Nigerians to come to our rescue. Like my brother said earlier, during their time, they played for fame, not for money.

Are the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Delta State government aware of his present health condition, and what are they doing to assist you?

The NFF has not done anything at all.

Have you got across to them?

I don’t know if they are aware, but, in 2004, former Delta State governor, James Ibori, showed some support before Fashola took over and relocated us to Lagos.

Presently, I’ve not made an attempt to reach the Delta State government, but I’m aware the DFA (Delta State Football Association) has written a letter to them.

How do you feel seeing your husband lying critically ill?

One thing is, I have to thank God that he’s still alive. Many have been in this condition but they are no more. But God knows why he keeps him alive up to this moment. I want Nigerians to help us. They shouldn’t make the legend suffer because my husband served this nation for good 17 or 18 years and there is nothing to show for it at all.

What about his friends and children?

The person that gave us this place (the accommodation) happens to be his senior brother, called Victor.

He has been a very nice man. He is the one who gave us this accommodation, and one Ben Tobi is also showing helping hand. Many of his friends have also been trying, including his younger brother, Sunny Fregene.

I want to thank some people for the support. The Sapele Boys Club has also done well. I want to give thanks to coach Adigun; he has been a very nice man. Adigun was his playmate.

I also want to thank Alhaji Durosinmi Eti, Mr. Openiyi and host of others. I also appreciate Lagos All Stars and Sapele All Stars for their support.

If eventually the NFF shows interest, what do you need?

I want them to help me fly him abroad where there are better medical facilities, where he will be able to do a successful operation. We have done an operation here in Nigeria, which didn’t work. So, if they can fly him out, I will be very happy.

If I remember, the first time he played for Nigeria was in the year 1968?

No, it was in 1966 when he played for Bank Anthony Cup. But for the national team, it was 1968 Olympic. He played 1982 and he retired 1983 from national team. In 1968, he played with Mexico and was rated fourth in the whole world.

Does it mean his friends have abandoned him?

Some of them call him on phone. Many of them are like him, very broke and have medical issues as well.

You said you want him flown abroad; have you contacted any hospital abroad to ask if they have what you need?

Some people in Sapele have contacted a hospital in Lagos, and they have been holding several meetings on the matter.