Mr Segun Musa, a freight forwarder and Managing Director of Widescope International Group, on Wednesday called for creation of lighter terminals for freights to decongest Lagos ports.

Musa made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Lagos.

He said that lighter terminals and electronic call-up system would decongest the ports.

He advised that other terminals should not be abandoned but used more frequently.

Musa said that with electronic call-up system, congestion due to customs and police checkpoints would be addressed.

‘’In freight forwarding, we continue to educate our people that it is an informal sector and we are all trying to make it look formal and trying to make people to know their right from their left.

‘’ There is need for lighter terminals on other corridors; It is the first measure to decongest Apapa corridor,” he said.

Musa also advised that governments should not operate truck parks as a means of decongesting ports, but should encourage private investors to run such parks.

He said that it was not government’s responsibility to manage parks.

“Rather, they should be privatised with provision of an enabling environment by governments as well as setting up of standards and guidelines. (NAN)

