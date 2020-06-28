Former Super Eagles’ captain and goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has landed his first coaching job.

Enyeama, who has been without a club since his departure from Lille in 2018 and after an inconclusive test in Dijon, has been appointed by Iris Club de Croix, Hauts-de-France to train both goalkeepers of the reserves as well as the U16 teams.

The appointment of Enyeama was officially released in a press release yesterday.

Interestingly, Enyeama’s appointment is coming a few weeks after the current Super Eagles goalkeeper’ trainer, Alloy Agu, in an exclusive interview with FCNaija, expressed confidence in Enyeama’s ability to excel as a coach.

He said: Of course, Enyeama can excel as a goalkeeper trainer if he choses to try his luck in that field. Good enough, he was one of our best goalkeepers when he was actively involved in football,” Agu said.

“I believe the decision is his. Vincent has what it takes to be one of the best goalkeeper trainers. I know footballers don’t like going into full-time coaching, but a very good goalkeeper like Vincent will be a huge blessing to Nigerian football, if he choses to become a trainer,” he added.