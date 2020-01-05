Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon was in action for his Ligue 1 side Nantes who defeated fifth-tier club Aviron Bayonnais 2-0, in the ninth round (round of 64) French Cup on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Kalifa Coulibaly and Medhi Abeid, secured Nantes place into the next round.

Coulibaly opened scoring in the 13th minute before Abeid doubled their lead in the 94th minute.

Simon thought he had scored Nantes’ second goal in the 63rd minute but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The last time Nantes won the French Cup was in the 1999/2000 season, and they have won it three times in their history.

On Friday, Josh Maja was brought on as Bordeaux beat visiting Le Mans in the French Cup.

Maja’s Nigerian teammate Samuel Kalu was not in the squad for Bordeaux.