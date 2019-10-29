Campus France Nigeria and the Embassy of France in Nigeria says the 7th edition of the French Education Fair will hold in Abuja and Lagos from November 5th to 7th, 2019.

The Press Officer of French Embassy, Abuja, Damilola Ayodele in a statement said Campus France will also use the occasion to launch the Bienvenue en France campaign.

The Bienvenue en France campaign seeks to attract talents from all over the world to take advantage of the various courses and study programs offered by French higher institutions. The goal is to make France the destination of choice for young Nigerians who want to further their studies abroad.

Damilola said the fair will hold in Abuja on November 5 at Sandralia Hotel Jabi and in Lagos on November 7th at the Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island. No less than 20 French institutions of higher education will be represented at both fairs.

In Abuja, the fair will be opened by the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Jérôme Pasquier, and representatives from Campus France and the National Universities Commission.

In Lagos, in addition to the fair, the Bienvenue en France (welcome to France) campaign will be launched by the Ambassador of France as well as the Director-General of Campus France, Béatrice Khaiat. Sandra Omo, a young Nigerian alumnus, will also give her personal testimonial about studying in France. The launch of the campaign will begin at 9 am awhile the education fair will follow immediately after.