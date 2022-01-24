French fashion designer, Thierry Mugler, has died at the age of 73, a statement posted on his Facebook page said.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, Jan. 23.

“May his soul rest in peace,’’ the statement read.

The French news agency AFP also reported his death, citing Mugler’s agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot.

His death was unexpected as no cause of death was reported.

Mugler was due to announce new collaborations next week.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Born in Strasbourg in December 1948, Mugler was among the most well-known French fashion designers.

He founded his eponymous brand in the 1970s and had a strong influence on fashion, especially in the 1980s.

Mugler also worked as a director, writer and designer, including for Cirque du Soleil.

Stars like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and David Bowie were among the celebrities that wore his clothes.

Mugler also had success with perfumes. (dpa/NAN)