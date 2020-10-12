Rafael Nadal swept Novak Djokovic aside to win the French Open for the 13th time and equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 grand slam titles.

The two great rivals now sit atop the men’s all-time standings after Nadal’s quite brilliant 6-0 6-2 7-5 victory over world number one Djokovic.

The Spaniard has been dominant for so long at Roland Garros that it seemed nothing he did could surprise but to produce such a performance against a man who had not lost a completed match all season was breath taking.

Nadal hit 31 winners and made only 14 unforced errors, leaving Djokovic, who had been hoping to become the first man in the Open era to lift every slam trophy at least twice, unable to find any answers.

The third set was at least competitive, and ensured Djokovic avoided his worst ever slam defeat, but this was unquestionably Nadal’s day.

Having started the tournament by saying the cool and damp autumnal conditions, coupled with heavier balls, would make this the most difficult French Open to win for him, Nadal has ended it without losing a set.

The conditions had been expected to favour Djokovic, particularly when rain just before the start prompted organisers to shut the roof, and all the indications were this would be one of their lung-busting, play-to-a-standstill epics.