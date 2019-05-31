Serena Williams cruised into the third round of the French Open with a straight-set victory over Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion beat 27-year-old Nara 6-3 6-2 in one hour seven minutes.

American 10th seed Williams will play compatriot Sofia Kenin next after her opponent, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, withdrew with a shoulder injury.

“I’m very serious when I play, but I’m happy,” said Williams, 37.

She added: “I have had a tough year since I twisted my ankle in Australia.

“It’s just been really tough after that. So everything definitely feels a little bit harder than normal, but at the same time, I know that it’s going to get better.”

The first set remained on serve for the first seven games, with world number 238 Nara proving a decent match for her opponent in the opening exchanges.

Also, world number one Novak Djokovic gained a routine win over ‘lucky loser’ Henri Laaksonen to move into the third round of the French Open.

Djokovic, who won the 2016 competition, secured a 6-1 6-4 6-3 victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen in Paris.

He is aiming for his second Grand Slam title of 2019 after winning the Australian Open in January.