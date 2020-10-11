WORLD No.54 Iga Swiatek has become Poland’s first tennis major winner as she lifted the French Open crown yesterday.

The teenager – who arrives on court listening to American rock band Guns N’ Roses – won a maiden Slam with a magnificent 6-4 6-1 victory over physically struggling Sofia Kenin on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It was a stunning display from the 19-year-old who has put aside her university studies to focus on the WTA circuit full-time.

She has been exceptional all fortnight and the small matter of a cheque for £1.45million will vindicate her decision.

Warsaw-born Swiatek is just the sixth woman to win one of the four Slams since 1971 while being unseeded.

In the men’s final Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will contest their ninth grand slam final at the French Open today.

The duo has split their previous eight major finals, winning four each. Should Nadal win a 13th Paris title he will draw level with Roger Federer on 20 grand slam crowns, while Djokovic will edge closer to his great rivals on 18 if he triumphs.