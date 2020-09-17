The Law Court of the Republic is designed to try the cases of misconduct by governmental officials in France.

“This is for those who wonder why with @ AssoCovid (Victimes Coronavirus covid-19 France) we filed a complaint before the Cjr against Castex! How long will we have to put up with the guilty speeches when during this time nothing advances on the side of the state?” Di Vizzio tweeted.

The complaint invokes the 223-7 article of France’s Penal Code, which includes the voluntary failure “to take or provoke measures… to combat a disaster likely to create a danger to the safety of persons”.

Di Vizzio has also participated in a probe against former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, former Health Minister Agnes Buzyn and incumbent Health Minister Olivier Veran over their handling of the coronavirus crisis from its beginning.