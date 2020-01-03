A terrorist who was wearing a mock explosive vest was shot dead in Paris this afternoon after stabbing three people, killing a man who was trying to protect his wife.

Witnesses told local media the attacker was yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he launched the assault in the Hautes-Bruyères park in the Villejuif suburb shortly after 2pm on Friday.

Police said the man appeared to be wearing an explosive vest and had made off towards a Carrefour supermarket just under a mile away where he was ‘neutralised,’ shot several times and died at the scene.

Mayor of Villejuif Franck Le Bohellec told Le Parisen the dead man was a 56-year-old who ‘was walking with his wife when the attacker approached, he wanted to protect his wife and it was he who suffered the stab wound’.

The knifeman has been identified by French media as Nathan C. by his card details which say he was born in 1997 in Lilas, a commune in the eastern suburbs of Paris.

Several sources said Nathan C. suffered from ‘psychological problems.’

He was not being tracked as a religious zealot, although ‘elements linked to religion’ that ‘suggested he had converted to Islam’ were found among his personal effects, the local prosecutor’s office said.

Two other victims have been rushed to Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital and remain in a ‘critical condition’, authorities said.

It is not clear how many others were caught up in the rampage. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told local media: ‘In his murderous journey, the suspect tried to attack other victims who managed to avoid it.’

President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the victims and said in a statement: ‘We continue to fight determinedly against senseless violence.’

The attack came just four days before France marks the fifth anniversary of the killing of 12 people at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris by two brothers vowing allegiance to Al-Qaeda.

Footage taken at the scene showed armed police moving through the car park of the supermarket and firing shots at the attacker who was seen lying in the middle of a road.

The victims are believed to have been targeted at random and a motive has not yet been established.

A police union source said: ‘Four people were attacked by an individual in the Hautes-Bruyères park, near a supermarket.

‘The attacker was armed with a knife and was lashing out at anyone he could.’

He added: ‘The attacker appeared to be wearing an explosives vest but was not wearing any shoes when he carried out the attacks.

‘Victims were falling down around him, while others raised the alarm … Members of the anti-criminal brigade were first on the scene, and shot a number of rounds at the man. He was declared dead at the scene.’

A specialist mine-clearance team inspected the man’s dead body after his death and said it was ‘clear of explosives’, said the investigating source. (Mail)