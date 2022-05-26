The Lille judicial police raided the French club’s headquarters on Tuesday, and it could be because of Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli two years ago.

Napoli secured Osimhen’s services from Lille for €75million two years ago. However, the transfer has been under scrutiny, as Napoli added four players in the deal.

Orestis Karnezis, Ciro Palmieri, Luigi Liguori, and Claudio Manzi were valued at about €20.3million. There were reports that these players were overvalued and should have been worth €470,000 instead.

Napoli and Lille have been under the searchlight as regards the transfer. According to Sport Mediaset, as per L’Equipe, Lille had their headquarters raided because of details concerning Osimhen’s move to Naples.