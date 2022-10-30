The Ambassador of France in Nigeria, Mrs. Emmanuelle Blatmann, has acknowledged the huge potentials of Enugu State especially in agriculture and other resources that guarantee food and security.

Mrs. Blatmann spoke when she paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

The French Ambassador was in Enugu on a visit to the Enugu State University of

Science and Technology (ESUT) and the Alliance Française, during which she also attended the foundation laying ceremony for the medicinal plant processing facility, among other official engagements.

The project is a partnership between a French company, Cailleau Herboristerie and a Nigerian company, Priscilla Davis.

Similarly, the Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Stanislas Kamanzi, was also at the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit to Ugwuanyi.

The Rwandan High Commissioner who was accompanied to the Government House by a member of Board of Trustees (BOT) of Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF), Chief Loretta Aniagolu, Prince Victor Ogakwu, among others, was in Enugu for the grand finale of the 2022 LIMCAF competition.

Kamanzi expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for warmly receiving him in Enugu on his first visit.

The envoy expressed joy over the peaceful ambience of Enugu, noting that the city is very hospitable.

He said that the visit was an opportunity to expand bilateral ties between Rwanda and Nigeria, particularly Enugu State, disclosing that it was a great pleasure for him to start engaging with the people of the state.