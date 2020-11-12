OCEA Shipyard in France has announced that it has delivered the first of four C-Falcon interceptors to the Nigerian Navy (NN), after sea trials were conducted.

The Shipyard said the other three vessels will be delivered soon.

The C-Falcon is a 14.6 meters long and 3.6 meters wide vessel, and can reach a top speed of 45 to 55 knots with a range of 260 miles at 25 knots. It has a crew of four. According to Mer et Marine, Nigeria’s vessels will be 17 metres long and equipped with two hydrojets. They will be able to carry 16 commandos under the bridge. A ramp at the front will allow for beach landings.

According to Defenceweb.co.za, around seven years ago, Ocea unveiled a range of patrol boats including the C-Falcon, 21 metre C-Heron and 25 metre C-Sword.

Ocea in October said the C-Falcon delivery follows the supply of numerous vessels to Nigeria over the last eight years, including one FPB 98 Mk I patrol vessel, eight FPB 72 Mk II and two FPB 110 Mk II patrol vessels. Ocea also won three tenders for two additional FPB 110, one OSV 190 SC-WB and four C-Falcon vessels. The two additional 35 metre FPB 110 boats will be delivered by year-end.

“Thanks to the continuous integrated logistic support Ocea has implemented for the Nigerian Navy, the fleet is daily on operation to the full satisfaction of the customer.”

Ocea said the C-Falcon is designed for escort, patrol and offensive missions, including boarding operations and personnel insertion. Nigeria’s vessels are 17.3 metres long and have a capacity of four crew and 16 passengers. Top speed is 40 knots and range is 320 nautical miles at 40 knots.

The C-Falcon can be fitted with a remotely operated machinegun turret.

Ocea on 24 September launched the 60 metre OSV 190 hydrographic survey vessel for the Nigerian Navy, the Lana, two years after the contract was placed. The new vessel was conceived as a replacement for the Nigerian Navy survey vessel NNS Lana, which was decommissioned about ten years ago. Construction began in 2018, with the Lana expected to join the Nigerian Navy fleet in 2021. The Ocea OSV 190 SC-WB design will allow for coastal and deep sea scientific research and studies (hydrography, oceanography), fishing control, surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone, assistance and supplies to other boats and the towing of ships, Ocea said.