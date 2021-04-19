The Conseillers du Commerce Exterieur (French Foreign Trade Advisors) has expressed readiness to invest massively in the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) being developed by the Tolaram Group as they endorsed it as the ideal industrial destination for French businesses in Nigeria.

The Conseillers du Commerce Exterieur made this known last Thursday during a visit to LFZ. The delegation led by the Ambassador of France, Jerome Pasquier, accompanied by his Economic Advisor, the Consulate General of France in Lagos and the Conseillers du Commerce Exterieur, comprising CEOs of several French businesses in Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, Pasquier explained that the aim of the visit was to discover the opportunities in the LFZ and the Lekki Port project, expected to have a huge positive impact on businesses in the country.

Pasquier commended Tolaram Group, the promoter of the zone, for the foresight of integration of Lekki Port into the master plan of the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), which would serve as the gateway for import and export from the zone thereby giving businesses in the zone a competitive edge.

The Ambassador also commended the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) for its Master Plan for the zone which includes world-class infrastructure that is in line with its vision to be the preferred industrial hub and investment destination in West Africa.

“I am impressed by the huge size of the Lagos Free Zone project. We are very happy that the French companies will be deeply involved in this Lagos Free Zone project. It is really impressive to see how ambitious this project is. The French Minister was in Nigeria yesterday and I explained to him that Nigeria is a country where we can have big projects.

For us, this project means big opportunities and that explains why we need to be here. We are happy to be here and work with Tolaram Group”, he added.