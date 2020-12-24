Flying Eagles qualification for the Africa Youth Championships as WAFU B winner might have been cut short surprisingly as they crashed out just after the first round of matches in Benin Republic, but their ouster did not stop scouts and agents from top European clubs from noticing the huge talents that abound in the Nigerian U20 team.

Top of the list of players who got the attention of foreign scouts and agents is former MFM and now Utaka Football club defender, Abdul Jimmy who will jet out to France for trials with Montpelier and Bordeaux early next year before also trying out with some undisclosed clubs in Turkey

Jimmy Abdul who has been branded the new Joseph Yobo by his Flying Eagles teammates in camp because of his style of play is akin to the former Super Eagles skipper now Assistant coach revealed that he hopes to impress in Europe and get a contract

“I have invitations to come over to France and Turkey and I hope to impress there and sign a contract for the club of my choice, but this can only happen if all the details of the movement is sorted out by my club and manager. My club boss told me that Bordeaux and Montpelier are among the clubs that want me.”