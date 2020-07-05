Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Afropop star, Ayokanmi Oluwasegun Eyanro aka Frequencie, has joined the movement against rape and sexual violence in the country.

According to the artiste, the culture of silence, intimidation and weaker laws are responsible for the alarming cases of rape in Nigeria. Hence, he is calling on the government to introduce stiffer penalty for rapists.

While urging parents and guardians to give sex education to their children irrespective of gender, the musician said female are not the only victims of rape, as studies have shown that male are also sexually abused.

The singer and social justice advocate, who recently released Afro Culture EP, however, cautioned security agencies to thoroughly investigate rape and sexual violence allegations in order not to punish the innocent ones.