Rita Okoye, Lagos

Afro-Pop singer Ayokanmi Oluwasegun Eyanro (commonly known as ‘Frequencie’) has put smiles on the faces of vulnerable indigenes of Kwara State as the economic impact of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns bites harder. The singer handed out donations worth almost N1 million, comprising cash and essential items.

According to the singer, he opted for direct intervention instead of joining the online giveaway spree by fellow celebs in order to reach the vulnerable population who needed assistance the most.

As Kwara State continues to record more cases of the novel coronavirus, Frequencie called for calm and added that the identification of people infected with the virus should be seen as a good omen.

Beneficiaries of the singer’s largesse include vulnerable people selected from the Ilorin Metropolis and ASA local government area. Food items distributed include rice, spaghetti, semovita and noodles.

According to him, the negligence and delay from some advanced countries to commence COVID-19 testing early on those that might be infected with the virus has worsened the state of the global pandemic.

He noted that “no preferential treatment should be given to patients at this critical moment because the disease shows no regard to anyone. I wonder why anyone will even want to hide his status or get special treatment in this situation we find ourselves.

“In the real sense of it, the elites in the society should lead by example in disclosing their status and sharing their success story, to encourage the common man to show readiness to fight this scourge.”

He implored Kwarans to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures for the prevention and control of the spread of the deadly virus, of which Nigeria has recorded 10 deaths from 343 cases, according to the latest NCDC update.

Kwara has had four confirmed cases.

“Wash your hands regularly, apply alcohol-based sanitiser and improve personal hygiene. Dear fans, obey all government directives at this critical moment to prevent and control COVID-19 spread,” the singer said.