From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described frequent building collapse in the country as both tragic and embarrassing, urging the relevant authorities to work closely with professional bodies to put a halt to the unfortunate incidents.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed that the president said this while commending the courage and determination of the first responders to the building collapse at the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

President Buhari hailed the national and sub-national emergency agencies in Lagos State and compassionate Nigerians, whose immediate action in the aftermath of the collapse of the three-storey building led to the rescue of several people, including many children.

The president, who said he was pained by the tragic incident, commiserated with families of those who died, those who sustained injuries, and those affected by the incident.

He wished those injured a speedy recovery and prayed for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Also, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has sympathised with the Lagos State Government and families of victims who lost their lives in the collapsed building.

Umar Farouq, in a statement, yesterday, by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, decried the spate of unavoidable disasters in the country and called on concerned authorities to work assiduously towards risk and disaster reduction.

“This is a sad Eid El Fitr celebration with the collapse of a three-storey building in Lagos. I commiserate with the government and people of Lagos state over this tragedy.

“My prayers go to the families of those who have lost their lives in this collapsed building and rescued victims who were injured in the incident. It is also important that those in charge of ensuring the construction of standard buildings in the country ensure that the highest standards are met to avoid these tragedies,” she said.