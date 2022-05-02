From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has said frequent buildings collapse in the country is both tragic and embarrassing, urging the relevant state authorities to work closely with professional bodies to put a halt to these unfortunate but preventable incidents.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, said this while commending the courage and determination of the first responders, to the building collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

The President hailed the national and sub-national emergency agencies in Lagos State, and compassionate Nigerians, whose immediate action in the aftermath of the collapse of the three-storey building led to the rescue of several persons, including many children.

The President who said he is pained by the tragic incident, commiserated with families of those who died, sustained injuries, and were affected in the incident, with search and rescue still ongoing at the site.

He wished those injured a speedy recovery and prays for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations.