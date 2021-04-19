From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Report said three persons on Monday were killed by bandits in Kajuru and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

Giving security update in the State through a statement, Commissioner for Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan added that two suspected ‘doctors’ who rendered medical help to the bandits were arrested by security operatives.

“Several attacks and arrests have been reported by security agencies within the last 48 hours.

“According to the reports, armed bandits invaded Rafin Roro village, Kajuru local government area. One Barnabas Isa, a resident of the village, was shot dead.

“Eleven expended rounds of AK-47 ammunition were found at the location. Security patrols are proceeding with investigations in the general area.

“Similarly, one Suleiman Yunusa was killed by armed bandits at a settlement near Maraban Jos, Igabi local government area.

“Armed bandits also killed one Musa Bala at the outskirts of Garu village, Igabi LGA, after rustling an unspecified number of cows belonging to Salmanu Beti, his brother.

“Security operatives gave pursuit and exchanged gunfire with the bandits. One bandit was found wandering in the forest, as the others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Furthermore, two suspects, Ibrahim Bala and Salisu Yusuf, were arrested by the Police in Buruku, Chikun LGA, for providing medical services to bandits.

“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness as he prayed for the repose of the slain citizens, and sent condolences to their families.

“The Governor commended the Kaduna State Police Command for the arrests in Chikun LGA, and urged that thorough investigations be pursued to closure”.