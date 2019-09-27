Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Nigeria has had its own fair share of security challenges. This ranges from Boko Haram in the North East, herdsmen killings in the North Central, kidnapping on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and banditry in the North West.

The Federal Government has spent so much on fight against Boko Haram in the region where several persons have perished including security personnel. The region is also faced with abject poverty coupled with the Almajiri who are roaming major streets.

Against this backdrop, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) constituted two committees. One headed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State to develop a comprehensive regional plan of action to end the lingering security challenges in the region. The second committee is headed by Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, to study the structure of New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) and come up with a roadmap on how best to resuscitate the economy of the region to stem the tide of insecurity.

Recently, the governors met in Kaduna, Kaduna State, to review the security challenges with a view to tackle the menace of herders-farmers clashes, cattle rustling and other forms of criminalities. The forum had robust discussion on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), make clarification on the rural grazing area project and discourse on how to solve the Almajiri phenomenon, which constitutes a social and security challenge.

Reports were received from committees set up and recommendations were made on the possible ways to tackle the challenges that has made life difficult. Chairman, NGF, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State told his colleagues:

“In our last meeting, we deliberated extensively on many issues, particularly the nature of the insecurity currently bedeviling our region and how to deal with the situation. We consequently set up a committee to inter-alia develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that could bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises. We shall receive briefing from this committee and also deliberate on their findings and recommendations.

“Another major issue we shall also deliberate on is the issue of livestock management in the country and in particular our region, which has continued to generate discourse, controversy, mis-information and even politicization. You are aware of the many attempts to find lasting solutions to the incessant farmers-herders clashes, cattle rustling and associated criminalities such as banditry, kidnapping among others.

“We shall deliberate on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), which was commissioned by the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and seeks to support and strengthen the development of market-driven ranches in the livestock ecosystem for improved productivity through breed improvement, pasture production, efficient land and water utilization.

“As a region that holds the comparative advantage in livestock management as an economic and socio-cultural vocation, we need to come up with a common front on how to synergise and draw from the funds available for the programme and ensure that we derive maximum benefits for our people.

“We also have to continue our discourse on how to solve the Almajiri phenomenon which continues to be a social and security challenge that we cannot, but find solutions to. We cannot afford to do otherwise because our people have entrusted us with their mandate and look up to us in dealing with their day to day challenges, which include poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, and economic opportunities.

“To strengthen the economy and security of lives and properties in the region, the governors commissioned the NNDC Shopping Mall with the aim of consolidating the investment portfolio of the company and promoting its mission of advancing the commercial and industrial development in the region.

“Right now we have the challenges of banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnapping which are very prevalent in the North. Aside from that, I have always been in touch with the IGP, he is doing well because part of the recommendations we made so far, they are implementing it.

“I attended the meeting of the North West Security Council and it was very wonderful. In some cases you need dialogue to succeed, because it is not always responding with confrontation. I will ensure that the success of such engagement is extended to the North Central.

“The IG has gone to the South West where he did the same thing. We are preparing to have our own in the North Central just like the North East is already established even as it is taken care of by the Federal Government.

“One of the areas too that we saw that is a problem and needs to be tackled is the Almajiri System. So we have set up a committee that will bring out how to address the Almajiri system.”