Moses Akaigwe

The lull in the auto sector was, on Thursday in Lagos, broken by a buzz of excitement as foremost auto assembler and marketer, Coscharis Motors Plc, and the French multinational automobile manufacturer, Groupe Renault, announced a collaboration to assemble and sell the latter’s vehicles in Nigeria.

It was a summit event of a kind as both the head of the French mission in Nigeria and the Chairman, Groupe Renault, joined the Coscharis Group’s team led by the President, to consummate the partnership by formally unveiling plans to introduce a line-up of sundry vehicles bearing the Renault Marque.

Interestingly, the Embassy of France and the two parties – Groupe Renault and Coscharis – said Nigeria’s growing population (large market) and Federal Government’s automotive policy {the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP} which encourages local production of vehicles, were key factors in the partnership.

The partners informed the high profile guests and the media at the event hosted by Coscharis at its expansive complex in Awoyaya area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, that the plant would first start with the assembly of Renault Logan {a sub-compact sedan} and Renault Duster {sub-compact SUV} and distribute them through the company’s sales network across the country from October.

The President of the Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, disclosed in his remarks that Logan and Duster would be assembled with SKD (semi-knocked down) kits, while both the Kwid and Oroch, would join later in order to complete the initial Renault line-up.

Maduka said he was very glad that the renowned French auto maker reposed confidence in Coscharis by appointing it the representative in Nigeria. He described the partnership as another milestone in Coscharis’ evolution towards remaining timeless in its relevance.

Maduka remarked: “A few years ago, we showed courage by our action when we invested huge sums of money in setting up a world class ultra-modern assembly plant in the country to demonstrate the confidence reposed in the future of the country and our faith in the possibilities inherent in the automotive policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“That bold step, among other landmark achievements in the Nigerian Automotive industry, has endeared us to many forward-looking global organisations and this partnership with Groupe Renault is just one of the manifestations of this.”

Reminded that the Renault had changed stables at least twice in recent years in the country, Maduka, who is also the CEO of the Group, hinted that what Coscahris would do differently to take the popular French brand to the top of the local market, would be to re-position it to follow the trail of success blazed by other brands the marketer handles.

Renault, the Coscharis President added, would have a pride of place in the company’s nationwide sales and after-sales network, even as he cited Kwid as a vehicle that would be entering the market with an incomparable advantage of affordability and user-satisfaction.

“It is our cardinal objective at Coscharis to always strive to delight our esteemed customers and prospects by providing them with goods and services that deliver value for their money. This partnership is a further demonstration of that objective, especially towards providing them a bouquet of more options that continually delivers value for money. We are committed to broadening our dealership scope when such opportunity as this happens, since it is a strategic opportunity to deliver capable, refined and cost-effective vehicle models to our numerous loyal customers and prospects alike”.

The Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India Pacific region of Renault, Fabrice Cambolive , was as upbeat as the Coscharis CEO. He was confident that Renault, which had just raised its number one market share in Africa, from 18 percent in 2018, to about 19.3 percent in the first half of this year, would extend this streak to Nigeria riding on the collaboration with Coscahris.

Cambolive offered more insight into the Renault success story in Africa, saying “This leadership is based on three levers: First of all, the products. Renault will offer the Nigerian clients a unique, original range that is perfectly adapted to the conditions of use of the country.

Renault has an offer that meets the expectations of the new African middle class in terms of attractiveness, durability and equipment such as connectivity.

“Secondly, our industrial basis. Renault has a strong presence in North Africa where we produce more than 500, 000 vehicles in three plants and where we have an export capacity to the whole continent.

“Thirdly, the commercial strength through importers who manage a strong sales network responding to the highest global standards of Groupe Renault in terms of customer satisfaction.

Not only do we want to confirm this leadership, we also intend to increase this position by expanding our presence in sub-Saharan Africa.”

The Renault Senior Vice President described Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million, as a strategic African country where Groupe Renault will extend its footprint relying on the Coscharis Group which, he said, is a recognised player in car assembly and distribution.

“Thanks to Coscahris expertise and our products adapted to the local needs, we will be able to answer immediately to the customers’ demand in Nigeria. The Nigerian authorities have put in place specific regulations to encourage localisation and local production of vehicles. This is the starting point of our decision of cooperation with Coscharis.”

France Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier, who spoke after a tour of the Coscharis auto assembly lines by the dignitaries, said he was excited by Renault’s return to the country, which he rated as a very huge market with a population expected to hit over 400 million by 2050.

“At the assembly plant, I saw jobs; I saw a lot of jobs coming back,” Pasquier said.

The dignitaries were guided on the tour of the plant by Maduka and the Coscharis Group Managing Director, Josiah Samuel, who commended the Ambassador of France and his team, as well as the Renault delegation, for being part of the formal announcement.

The ceremony, Samuel enthused, officially marked the beginning of a project that would impact tremendously on the local automotive industry.