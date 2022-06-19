From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Fresh crisis is brewing in the Delta State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) following accusations that the state chairman of the party, Omeni Sobotie, has allegedly turned it to his personal affair.

Some members of the state executive committee of the party are nursing grievances against the chairman, alleging that he is high handed.

A party source informed our correspondent that the chairman has not convened a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) since he was inaugurated last year.

According to the source, the party has not given account since the new set of executives came on board.

“Another round of crisis might hit the party because of the way the chairman is running the affairs, he is running the party like one man show.

“Since the executive committee was inaugurated, they have not held meeting at all. Same with other organs and layers of authority in the party in the state.

“No financial accounts have been rendered, everyone is being kept in the dark,” the source said.

Our correspondent learnt that because of pressures on the chairman, he has reluctantly called a meeting of SEC for this week.

It was further gathered that majority of the SEC members are mobilising with a view to passing a vote of no confidence on the chairman at the SEC, unless counter steps are taken to neutralise the move.

Should the vote of no confidence scale through, Delta APC might be in for yet another round of crisis that would affect its chances in next year’s election.

Contacted on phone, chairman of the party, Omeni Sobotie declined to speak, saying that he was in Abuja, and would be coming to Asaba on Monday.

Recall that the party has been in crisis as a result of alienation of some key party leaders in critical decision making process including the election of ward, local government and state officers.