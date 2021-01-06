From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Crisis is brewing in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged suspension of a state leader of the party, Hyacinth Enuha

Also suspended is the Aniocha South chairman of the party, John Ekwuyasi.

In a statement signed by stakeholders of the party in ward 03, the party accused Enuha and Ekwuyasi of alleged clandestine anti-party activities capable of throwing the party into disrepute.

But in a swift reaction, the chairman of forum of APC chairmen in Delta North senatorial district, Robinson Izu and Mr. Ekwuyasi, described the purported suspension as a nullity and of no consequence.

Izu, in a statement on behalf of Delta North APC caretaker committee chairmen, said those who carried out the purported suspension were enemies of peace and progress, insisting that Enuha has been the backbone of the party in the senatorial district.

“While we know that their action is of no consequence whatsoever, it is important that we lend our voices as the custodians of the Delta North Senatorial District grassroots.

“As a matter of fact, we got wind of the plot to embarrass our leader after our meeting with him on Sunday in his Ogwashi-Uku home in continuation of moves to engender peace and unity in Delta North as orchestrated by the national leadership of our great party under H.E Mai Mala Buni,” he stated.

Izu called on the caretaker committee chairman of the APC in the state, Jones Erue to act fast, and bring sanity to the Delta North area where it has turned into a fiefdom of recklessness for some selfish individuals.

In his own statement, Ekwuyasi apologised to Enuha “for the reckless act of irresponsibility by riff rafts masquerading themselves as party members.