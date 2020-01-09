Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fresh crisis has erupted in the Kano chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a plot by some party members to substitute the present 27-member executive led by Alhaji Rabiu Sulieman Bichi with a caretaker committee.

Addressing reporters, yesterday, Mahammina Bako Lamido, factional chairman, said they dissolved the state executive because it had overstayed its tenure of three months as provided by the constitution of the party.

He said the dissolution was backed by the party chairmen of the 44 local government areas.

According to him, as representatives of the party at the grassroots, they have powers to sack the state executive council.

He added that they had written to the national leadership on June 21, 2019, with a follow up letter on August 21, 2019 to draw attention to the expiration of the tenure of the state executive council.

But Alhaji Rabiu Sulieman Bichi described the action of the faction as laughable and of no effect.

“What they have done today is an effort in futility. It would not have any effect. It would not change anything. We would continue as leaders of the party until the congress is held in Kano.”

He said the same party members had taken them to four different courts, three in Kano, adding that in all the cases, including Abuja High Court, they were affirmd as legitimate leaders of the party in Kano State.

“What is surprising to us is that we didn’t appoint ourselves. We were appointed according to the provisions of the PDP by the National Working Committee. And when they appointed us they didn’t give us any timeline with which we should finish our assignment and leave.

“I am surprised that suddenly, when these bye elections are coming up, they now come up with this issue. You will wonder whether they don’t want to support the PDP to win the election or they have been paid by another party, because some of them have moved to another party and we don’t know their current position,” he said.