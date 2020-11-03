Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Fresh crisis may soon engulf the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) rose from a crucial meeting on Tuesday without rolling out plans for the National Convention scheduled to hold next month.

Many stakeholders and specifically, a group under the auspices of APC Concerned Members had recently issued an ultimatum to the party’s national leadership to release programme of activities for the convention in line with the mandate given to it.

However, in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, after the meeting that lasted two hours, the ruling party only noted that the committee reviewed implementation of three months action plan.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee also highlighted some of the millages it has recorded especially the reconciliatory efforts, pleading with party members with pending court cases to withdraw them.

“The Caretaker Committee of the APC met on Tuesday at the party’s National Secretariat and reviewed the implementation of the CECPC’s three months action plan,” It noted in the statement.

While listing the implementation status, the party leadership noted: “Registration, update, revalidation of the party’s nationwide membership register whose process is ongoing. APC National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution, directing all aggrieved party members who had gone to court to withdraw cases.

“The CECPC further directed affected parties to fully comply with the directive in the true spirit of peace and reconciliation. In the ongoing reconciliation efforts, the CECPC has substantially reconciled various factions in some affected states, viz: Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, , Ekiti, Enugu, Zamfara, Ondo, Oyo States.

“Meetings with identified stakeholders, elders, state governors, state chairman, National Assembly caucus, identified youth and women group, Ministers and heads of parastatals. The CECPC is constantly in touch with the listed stakeholders.

“On the mid-term Report: The CECPC is constantly briefing the President, Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives with a mid-term report which will enable the CECPC to take all inclusive decisions,” the statement read.